Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 301.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $372.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.16.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

