Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,312.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,284.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $555.71 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $109,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

