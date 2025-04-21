Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,513,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $206.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

