Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

