Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

