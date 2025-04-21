Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 9,176 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,572,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

