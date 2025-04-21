Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,627. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

