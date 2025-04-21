Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 393,850 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $55.65 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

