UFP Industries (UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFPI opened at $104.78 on Monday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

