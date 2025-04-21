Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,351 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

