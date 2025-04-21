Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $49.48 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.