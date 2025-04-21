Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stake Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.