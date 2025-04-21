Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $241.86 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.57.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

