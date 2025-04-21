Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,455,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,045 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Read Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.