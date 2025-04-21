Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 174,618 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 62,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

