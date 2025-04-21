Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $682,783.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,418.08. This represents a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,470. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.