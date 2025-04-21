Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

