Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

