Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 963,316 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $23,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at $16,816,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.45 on Monday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 over the last 90 days.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

