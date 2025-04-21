Walleye Capital LLC Invests $985,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.80.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

