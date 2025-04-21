Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $30,076,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $117.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.87 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

