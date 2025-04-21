Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kelly Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $390.05 million, a PE ratio of -186.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

