Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 5,408 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 420.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $177.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.66 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

