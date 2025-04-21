Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
EnerSys Stock Performance
Shares of ENS stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EnerSys
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Stock Average Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.