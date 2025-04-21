Walleye Capital LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $118.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

