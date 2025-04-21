Walleye Capital LLC Sells 90,030 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,030 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $54.99 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

