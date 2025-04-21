Walleye Capital LLC Sells 98,345 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,345 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RxSight alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RxSight by 389.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.