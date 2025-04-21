Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,840.33. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

TARA stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

