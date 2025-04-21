Walleye Capital LLC Takes $948,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 354,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 143,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

