Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 611,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $21.45 on Monday. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

