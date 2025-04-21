Walleye Trading LLC Invests $433,000 in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.18% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVBN opened at $36.10 on Monday. Evans Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

