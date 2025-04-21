Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 377,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 135,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $5,372,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

