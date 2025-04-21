Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $197.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

