XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 2,509 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,257,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

