XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,870 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $62,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,186.36. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MCB opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

