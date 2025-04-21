XTX Topco Ltd Buys 18,848 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $5.69 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

