XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,586,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

