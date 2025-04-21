XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $561,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 95,642 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 691,423 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

