XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $61,238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $52,414,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 11,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 441,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

