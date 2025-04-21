XTX Topco Ltd Has $468,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 3.8 %

ETSY opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

