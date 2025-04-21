XTX Topco Ltd Has $487,000 Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 467.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,617 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Definitive Healthcare worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.