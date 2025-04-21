XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kohl’s by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

