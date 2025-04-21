XTX Topco Ltd Invests $462,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,124 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,857,000 after buying an additional 103,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

BURL opened at $226.67 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average is $262.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

