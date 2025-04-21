XTX Topco Ltd Invests $467,000 in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Barclays PLC grew its position in Redwire by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of RDW stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

