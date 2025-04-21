XTX Topco Ltd Invests $477,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.