XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,685 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Veren were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veren by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Veren in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Price Performance

NYSE:VRN opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

