XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,189 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,060,036,000 after buying an additional 1,195,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,744 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

