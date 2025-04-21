XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $118.29 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

