XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.