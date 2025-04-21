XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance
Shares of SH stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
About ProShares Short S&P 500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
